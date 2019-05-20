‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’ Show Re-Creations Spotlighted In Norman Lear Conversation

A featurette clip discussing the re-creations of two of television’s most beloved shows it out, all part of the warmup to a 90-minute tribute to the TV classics All In The Family and The Jeffersons.

Jimmy Kimmel and show producer Norman Lear trip down memory lane in support of the upcoming Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons, set to air on ABC on May 22 at 8 PM ET/PT.

ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel presents the live, 90-minute prime-time event in tribute to classic television sitcoms. Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ teams Kimmel with television icon Norman Lear and executive producers Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Justin Theroux.

Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei will play Archie and Edith Bunker in the All In The Family tribute, while Kerry Washington, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes are part of The Jeffersons. The cast also includes Ellie Kemper, Justina Machado, .Jovan Adepo, Anthony Anderson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Jackée Harry, Ike Barinholtz, Sean Hayes and Amber Stevens West

The special will re-create an original episode from each of the Emmy Award-winning series. Watch the preview above.