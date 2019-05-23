ABC To Repeat Performance Of Norman Lear Sitcoms ‘All In The Family,’ ‘The Jeffersons’

ABC says it will rebroadcast its last-night-of-season special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,’ on Saturday, May 25 at 8 PM ET.

Following the broadcast, ABC also will replay the Nightline doc on creator Norman Lear that followed the live remounting of an episode from series.

Jimmy Kimmel’s passion project handed ABC a win on the final night of the 2018-19 season by strong margins. From 8-9:30 PM ET, ABC’s live, star-strewn Lear sitcoms reboot averaged 10.36 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating to outstrip all broadcast primetime competition. That’s a six-month high for ABC in the 90-minute Wednesday time period, following the CMA Awards back in November. Excluding trophy shows, it’s ABC biggest haul since the first Wednesday night of the TV season.

The clunkily named Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons starred Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Wanda Sykes among many others, Kimmel’s 8-9:33 PM passion project scored biggest numbers in first half hour, 7.6/14, trickling down to 5.9/10 for its final few minutes. The broadcast ended at 9:33 PM ET.

Fans of Kimmel, Lear, the original comedies, live TV, etc. who tuned in saw the show stolen by Jennifer Hudson’s belting out of The Jefferson’s “Movin On Up” theme song, Tomei’s spot-on Edith Bunker, and Marla Gibbs’ surprise appearance reprising her role as George and Louise Jefferson’s maid Florence Johnston.

All in the Family originally ran on CBS from 1971 through 1979, starring Carol O’Connor and Jean Stapleton as Archie and Edith Bunker, and tackling then-controversial subjects such as women’s rights, racism and homosexuality. Its ratings success launched a spinoff, The Jeffersons, which ran on CBS from ’75 to ’85.