Alicia Keys’ Dance Comedy ‘Work It’ Sets Sabrina Carpenter As Lead

Sabrina Carpenter has taken the lead in the Alicia Keys dance comedy production Work It from STXfilms and Alloy Entertainment. The pic, which was announced at CinemaCon during STX’s session, is being directed and rewritten by Laura Terruso from an original script by Alison Peck (whose UglyDolls opens tomorrow).

Work It is a coming of age comedy which follows an awkward teenage girl (Carpenter) who after being rejected from her high school’s dance team, assembles a crew of bold and fearless misfits to compete against them in a natural dance championship.

Carpenter is currently starring in Short History of The Long Road, which recently premiered to rave reviews at the Tribeca Film Festival. Her additional credits include The Hate U Give and Tall Girl. Her new album Singular: Act 2will be released this summer. She is represented by Paradigm, Foundation Media Partners, Faculty, Shemarya and SGSBC, LLP.

Carpenter will star alongside Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand, Freakish) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Love, Simon).

Keys is producing alongside producers Elysa Koplovitz Dutton and Leslie Morgenstein from Alloy Entertainment.

Work It is the fourth Alloy movie made in two years featuring a female director at the helm. The company’s first feature film was Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (the franchise between two pics made over $86M WW), and the 2017 drama Everything Everything ($61M-plus at the WW B.O.). Alloy’s latest project, The Sun is Also a Star, will be released on May 17 via Warner Bros.

STXinternational is handling international distribution and will directly distribute in the UK and Ireland. STXfilms’ Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn are overseeing the production on behalf of the studio.

Work It is Terruso’s second film with Alloy Entertainment following the teen stoner comedy Good Girls Get High. Her writer/director debut Fits and Starts premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival, and while still a student at NYU’s Graduate Film Program she co-wrote the feature film Hello My Name is Doris with Michael Showalter. She is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, and SGSBC, LLP. Koshy is repped by CAA, Carter Media Group and Hansen Jacobsen. Lonsdale is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment, ICM and attorneys Carolyn Conrad and Ira Schrek. Peck is represented by ICM Partners, Jim Strader of Quattro Media, and Attorney Bob Myman.