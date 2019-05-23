Alfre Woodard Joins Kevin Hart In ‘Fatherhood’ Drama At Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Alfre Woodard has signed on to play Kevin Hart’s mother-in-law in Fatherhood, the Sony Pictures film adaptation based on the memoir Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir Of Loss & Love by Matt Logelin. Paul Weitz is directing the motion picture from a screenplay by Dana Stevens. Weitz penned the current draft.

Logelin’s novel details his life after his high school sweetheart, Liz, passed away after giving birth to their daughter Madeline. There was little time to grieve a life-shattering loss for Logelin: his wife bore the brunt of their impending jump into parenting and suddenly he was the sole caretaker for a newborn daughter, his link to his beloved wife.

Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire, Free Association’s Peter Kiernan and HartBeat’s Hart are producing the project

Woodard, an Oscar nominee and four-time Emmy winner, was last seen in Clemency, the Sundance film that picked up the Grand Jury Prize, making director Chinonye Chukwu the first black woman to win the award. Neon picked up the film and will release it in December. Furthermore, she stars opposite Jason Momoa in Apple’s original drama series See, and lends her voice to Jon Favreau’s highly anticipated The Lion King revamp, which Disney will release in July.

Woodard is repped by ICM, Circle of Confusion, and Gochman Law Group.