Oscar-Winning ‘Roma’ Director Alfonso Cuaron Signs With WME

Oscar-Winning 'Roma' Director Alfonso Cuarón Signs With WME

WME has just signed Alfonso Cuaron. It is a return to the agency fold for the Mexican filmmaker, who left WME in 2017 shortly after he had signed with Anonymous Content for management, based on his long relationship with principal and producer Steve Golin. Golin passed away recently, and now Cuaron will have agency representation again, while retaining his tie to Anonymous Content.

Cuaron won two Oscars for the Netflix film Roma, for Best Director and for Best Cinematographer. The film also won Best Foreign Language film. He also won Best Director and Best Editor for Gravity. The breadth of his work, from Roma to Gravity to Children of Men to Y Tu Mama Tambien to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is about as good as you’re going to find.

