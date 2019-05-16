‘Monos’ Filmmaker Alejandro Landes’ Next Movie Scooped Up By Imperative

EXCLUSIVE: Imperative Entertainment has acquired rights to the next film from Alejandro Landes, whose film Monos was a buzz title at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, winning a special jury prize in the World Cinema Dramatic competition and scoring a U.S. distribution deal with Neon.

Details of the new project are being kept under wraps, but sources say Imperative made the deal in a competitive situation, and Landes will write, direct and produce the film based on an original pitch. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Ryan Friedkin will also produce.

The Brazil-born Landes made his directorial debut in 2007 with Cocalero, a documentary about Bolivian coca grower Evo Morales and his unlikely campaign to become the country’s first indigenous president. He followed that with his first narrative feature Porfirio, which played in the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight lineup in 2011.

Monos, about a young group of soldiers and rebels training on a remote mountain in Latin America with an American hostage, recently screened at the New Directors/New Films festival. Participant Media has come aboard to co-distribute the pic with Neon; no release date has been set.

Imperative, which has been behind movies including Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World and Clint Eastwood’s The Mule, recently came aboard to co-produce The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film Pop. 1280, an adaptation of the Jim Thompson crime novel that Element Pictures will also produce in association with Discovery Productions. The company recently launched the Thom Zimny documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash at SXSW.

Landes is repped by UTA.