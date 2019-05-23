Alanis Morissette Musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Announces Broadway Cast

Jagged Little Pill, the new musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 Grammy-winning album, has announced its Broadway cast, with six performers reprising their roles from last summer’s sold-out world premiere staging at Cambridge, MA’s American Repertory Theater.

Reprising their A.R.T. performances will be Kathryn Gallagher (Netflix’s You), newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena (Anastasia), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), Lauren Patten (Fun Home) and Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town).

Rounding out the Broadway company are Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Ken Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

From left: Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, Kathryn Gallagher Matthew Murphy

The casting was announced today by producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price. Jagged Little Pill begins previews Nov. 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre, with opening night set for Dec. 5.

The musical features lyrics by Morissette, and music by Morissette and Glen Ballard. Diane Paulus (Waitress) will direct from an original story by Diablo Cody. The plot follows “a picture-perfect suburban family — but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.”

Morissette hits featured in the show include “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic,” as well as new songs. Atlantic Records has partnered with the production on an original cast recording.