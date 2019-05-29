‘Aladdin’s $12M+ Tuesday Is Second Best For Disney Live-Action Toon Reboot

The Memorial Day weekend may be over, but Disney’s Aladdin continued to mine box office gold with an estimated strong Tuesday of $12.1M. Disney will report their official figures soon.

That’s the second best Tuesday for a live-action reboot of a Disney animated classic following Beauty and the Beast ($17.8M, March 21, 2017). Beauty and the Beast also previously owned the second-best Tuesday as well for the Disney tentpole subgenre with $9.4M on March 28 that year. Also, to give you an idea of how strong the wattage is on Aladdin, his Tuesday was 66% higher than Solo‘s post-Memorial Day Tuesday last year ($7.3M).

Through five days, the Guy Ritchie directed movie counts $128.9M and will likely see on average a 50% decline in weekend 2 with $45M (give or take). Average industry estimates peg that the weekend will belong to Legendary/Warner Bros.’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters with around $55M at 4,100 locations. The lizard beast and friends will have all the strength of all 2D, 3D, Imax, Dolby Cinemas, PLF, Dine-Ins, Drive-Ins and 4DX formats.

Aladdin also floated above the Tuesdays of other Disney live-action toon reboots such as 2016’s Jungle Book ($8.9M on April 19) and Alice in Wonderland ($7.98M) on March 9, 2010. Aladdin‘s Tuesday is also ahead of Mary Poppins Returns ($11.4M on Christmas Day last year).