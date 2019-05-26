‘Aladdin’ Takes Princely $207M Global Bow; ‘Rocketman’ Blasts Off In UK – International Box Office

Refresh for latest..: Disney’s live-action take on the classic 1992 animated Aladdin rode to a $121M start at the international box office this weekend, coming in right at the top end of industry predictions. The global three-day opening is $207.1M.

In North America, the film has performed above expectations, with strong audience response. Overseas, there was significant Saturday-Sunday uptick from the early midweek bows which indicates family support for the Guy Ritchie-directed Will Smith-starrer and as offshore audiences also like it better than critics.

The movie was No. 1 in all of Latin America — and is tracking above both The Jungle Book and Cinderella. Strong performance in the region was expected given how it leans into family fare. What’s surprising here is that all of Asia also bowed at No. 1. That’s a relief to Disney since Korea and the South East Asian markets were a concern coming into the session while China is always a swing.

Notably in China, the Maoyan score went up through the weekend, reaching 9.1 (reviews aggregator Douban is giving it a lower 7.8). The gross for the three-day in the Middle Kingdom is $18.7M, near the top of the range where we saw it ahead of opening. Word of mouth could help momentum continue there, although Godzilla: King Of The Monsters had its first previews this weekend and is expected to stomp all over the next frame.

In both Indonesia and India, Aladdin’s maiden voyage has already topped the entire run of Maleficent. In Taiwan, Korea and India, it’s better than all of Cinderella.

Cathleen Taff, Disney’s President of Theatrical Distribution, Franchise Management and Business & Audience Insights, tells us word of mouth helped in those markets where the property has different notoriety compared to the studio’s other characters. The tracking had not been as strong, but ultimately the weekend provided “exactly the kind of experience you want: people come find it, they have a good time, then tell other people.”

As for Europe, Abu and friends are tracking above both Maleficent and Cinderella. The UK and Italy were tops there with $8.4M and $6.6M, respectively. Spain served up the 2nd best start of 2019 and in the UAE and Jordan (where Smith trekked during a promotional tour) Aladdin flew to the best Ramadan opening of all time.

Paramount Pictures Turning back to the UK, this was a crowded pre-holiday session that included the launch of Paramount’s Elton John musical/fantasy biopic Rocketman. Fresh off its powerful Cannes debut, the Dexter Fletcher-helmed story came in at No. 2 behind Aladdin with a (captain) fantastic $6.4M from 1,284 screens. That tops last year’s debut of A Star Is Born which similarly carries a 15-and-over age rating and boosts Rocketman into the Top 5 on the international chart for the weekend. Also in the UK, Illumination/Universal’s The Secret Life Of Pets 2 bounded into theaters in its first offshore bow with $4.1M. There will be long legs and a long overseas trajectory on both Rocketman and Pets 2 which rollout across the summer.

Elsewhere, Avengers: Endgame, which has ended its run in China, now has an international cume of $1.879B and a global tally of $2.678B (that’s $110M from Avatar).

And, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, in its sophomore session, beat the worldwide gross of John Wick: Chapter 2 with $181.5M after 10 days in release.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…