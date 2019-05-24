Disney’s Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Soars To $7M Thursday

Disney’s Aladdin is off to strong start after Thursday night previews off which began officially at 6PM yesterday, preceded by 5PM fan events.

That figure is exceedingly better than the frumpy Thursday night start of Dumbo which only snorted up $2.6M for a $46M weekend. Last night was also the best preview start for director Guy Ritchie at the domestic B.O. Two summers ago his King Arthur: Legend of the Sword tanked with a $15.3M opening, $39.1M domestic and $148.6M global off a $175M production cost.

Tracking is between $73M-$85M on Aladdin over the Friday through Monday stretch. Critics are split about the live action reboot of the 1992 Disney classic at 60% fresh. We’ll see if the die-hard Aladdin fans dominate or remain divided as the weekend continues. So far, so good: ComScore/Screen Engine PostTrack exits show general audiences giving Aladdin 4 1/2 stars and a solid 69% definite recommend. Fmeales over 25 lead at 34% (98% positive grade), followed by Females under 25 at 25% (97% grade), Men over 25 at 21% (88%) and Men under 25 at 20% (83%). Parents gave the pic 4 stars after turning out at 12% and Kids under 12 who repped 20% of the crowd and loved it at 4 1/2 stars.

If those figures maintain, Ritchie is bound to see his best opening at the domestic B.O. after 2009’s Sherlock Holmes ($62.3M). We went into the weekend projecting on the low-end, given the funkiness of moviegoing over the Memorial Day stretch. Since Marvel movies have taken over the earlier part of the month (or late April), Memorial Day has increasingly become anti-climactic at the box office. Disney has traditionally tanked over Memorial Day weekend with its event attempts, but this year might be different.

Aladdin‘s Thursday also bests that of Disney 2017 Memorial Day attempt Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($5.5M off 7PM shows for a $78.4M 4-day Memorial Day opening) as well as late May 2014 live action Sleeping Beauty spinoff Maleficent ($4.2M previews from 9PM and midnight, $69M opening). Many are comparing Aladdin to the female-skewing Cinderella, and Prince Ali also beat her 8PM Thursday showtimes of $2.3M which turned in a $67.8M opening. Among the preview nights for the live action remakes of Disney’s toons, Beauty and the Beast is still the fairest in the land with a huge $16.3M from March 16, 2017 shows.

Those who’ve seen the top sheet of Aladdin say it cost around $182M net, which is cheaper than Pirates 5 ($230M production cost net before P&A), and a little higher than Beauty and the Beast ($160M).

Sony Screens Gems/The H Collective has the James Gunn-produced superhero horror pic Brightburn which drew $950K last night from 7 PM shows at 2,257 locations. Pic’s opening is projected at $8M over 3-days and $10M in four-days. That’s ahead of Warner Bros. R-rated July 2015 horror pic The Gallows which opened to $9.8M. Brightburn cost an estimated $6M before marketing and distribution costs.

United Artists is also opening Annapurna’s Olivia Wilde-directed teenage comedy Booksmart. They’ll have preview numbers soon.

