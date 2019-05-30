ATA Launches “Agents For Artists” Website As Battle With WGA Continues

The Association of Talent Agents has launched a new “Agents for Artists” website to serve as a dedicated information portal for agencies and writers as the ATA’s battle with the WGA nears the end of its seventh week. The two sides have agreed to return to the bargaining table on June 7. They haven’t met face-to-face since April 12.

“The purpose of the site,” ATA executive director Karen Stuart told her members, “is to provide agents and writers with quick access to a well-organized, easy-to-navigate resource library that houses all of our information about the state of negotiations, our communications (including ATA member communications, letters to the WGA and media statements), and links to our counter proposal, Agency Standards for Client Representation, news articles and more.”

Related Story WGA And ATA To Resume Bargaining Talks June 7

Association of Talent Agencies

She added: “We will continue to update the website with new information and resources as the conversation unfolds. We hope you find it to be a valuable tool and encourage you to direct your agent colleagues, writers and the broader artist community to visit us at agentsforartists.com to learn more.

“As always, we will continue to keep you informed. Please feel free to reach out to me or anyone on the negotiating team with any questions. We are happy to meet with you and your leadership team at any time – in your office or ATA’s.”

Transparency and communication, she said, “are fundamental to our organizational values, and throughout our negotiations with the WGA, we’ve sought to keep you informed through various communications channels, including e-mails, member meetings, individual meetings, phone calls and our ATA website.”