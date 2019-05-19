Voltage Pictures has added an After sequel to its sales slate here in Cannes. Stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are set to reprise their roles as Tessa and Hardin in the second steamy romance pic. The first adaptation of Anna Todd’s bestselling YA novels, which started out on the fan-fiction website Wattpad, has been sizzling at the international box office, having grossed over $52M and with Australia still to release.

The $14M After opened No. 1 in 17 markets and caused swooning in such hubs as Germany, France and Italy which lead the teen title. Those were also notably significant markets for the Fifty Shades movies. Other high performing territories include Russia and Scandinavia.

Producers of the upcoming film are Todd, Jennifer Gibgot, Wattpad’s Aron Levitz and Eric Lehrman, Andrew Panay, CalMaple’s Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon. Voltage’s Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter will executive produce. Todd wrote the script with Mario Celaya. No word yet if director Jenny Gage is returning.

“We’ve already seen what this magic mix of a compelling narrative, extremely hardworking talent and insatiable fans can do at the box-office on After,” says Deckter. “We partnered with incredibly strategic international distributors on the first installment of After, who were able to unlock the film’s immense value and we can’t wait to get back to work on the second.”

Todd adds, “I am beyond excited to begin the sequel to After! The fans made the first film a worldwide success and we are ready to bring them more of Hardin and Tessa in the sequel. This next film will truly capture the heart and feel of the books.”