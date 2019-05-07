Adult Swim Picks Up To Series ‘Three Busy Debras’ Comedy Produced By Amy Poehler

A year after ordering the pilot, Adult Swim has picked up to series Three Busy Debras, a quarter-hour live-action comedy series from Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions. The series’ first season will go into production later this year.

Created, written by and starring Sandy Honig (Isn’t it Romantic), Mitra Jouhari (High Maintenance), and Alyssa Stonoha (The Special Without Brett Davis), Three Busy Debras follows the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives (Honig, Jouhari & Stonoha), all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. The three serve as executive producers along with director, Anna Dokoza (Special). Poehler and Kim Lessing executive produce through Paper Kite Productions.

Jouhari was a writer on The President Show, and appeared in Friends From College, Broad City and feature The Big Sick.

Honig was most recently seen opposite Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine in Warner Bros’ feature Isn’t It Romantic. Her previous TV credits include Chris Gethard-created The Special Without Brett Davis.

Stonoha appeared in The Special Without Brett Davis, Rules of Cool and the Chris Gethard Show: Public Access Web Videos.