Adult Swim Orders Genndy Tartakovsky Animated Series ‘Primal’

Adult Swim has ordered Primal, a half-hour animated series from Samurai Jack and Dexter’s Laboratory creator Genndy Tartakovsky, for premiere this fall.

Primal features a caveman at the dawn of evolution. A dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world.

Tartakovsky is the Emmy-winning creator of the hit animated series Dexter’s Laboratory and Samurai Jack, along with directing the original Star Wars: Clone Wars series. Samurai Jack aired for five seasons, the first four on Cartoon Network and the final season on Adult Swim, premiering in early 2017 to critical and public praise and winning its timeslot each week.

On the film side, Tartakovsky directed all three Hotel Transylvania films (and co-wrote the third), which have collectively raked in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.