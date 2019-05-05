Adam Sandler Pays Tribute To Chris Farley On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Adam Sandler met a number of life-long friends on Saturday Night Live, including David Spade and Rob Schneider. But one of his closest pals on the late-night show, Chris Farley, died of an overdose two years after Sandler left the program in 1995. Farley was 33.

In his return to SNL as host tonight, Sandler remembered his late friend. After an hour and a half of silliness, Sandler closed out the episode with a touching tribute song about Farley and the duo’s friendship.

The song, which Sandler originally performed on his Netflix special, 100% Fresh, highlighted many of the late comic’s most iconic characters and sketches from SNL

However, Sandler also recalled Farley’s hard-partying days that led to his death and the heartbreak from attending his friend’s funeral.

Related Story Adam Sandler Reprises Opera Man Character In 'Saturday Night Live' Return

“You’re a legend like you wanted, but I still wish you were here with me, and we we’re getting on a play to go shoot Grown Ups 3,” Sandler sang, as images and video of Farley played on a screen behind him. “Life ain’t the same without you, boy. That’s why I’m singing about my boy, Chris Farley.”

Here is the tribute: