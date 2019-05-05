Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Snoop Dogg Calls For Louis Farrakhan Support On Facebook And Instagram, Dares Them To Ban Him

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Adam Sandler Reprises Opera Man Character In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return

For Adam Sandler fans wondering which of his classic Saturday Night Live he would bring back in his return to the NBC late-night show — it is Opera Man. In his SNL hosting debut twenty four years after exiting as a cast member, Sandler donned the black cape for an operating take on current events during Weekend Update.

He riffed on everything from Donald Trump, the large field of Democratic presidential candidates, led by sometime touchy-feely Joe Biden, as well as HBO’s mega hit Game Of Thrones.

Watch the video above.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad