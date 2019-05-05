Adam Sandler Reprises Opera Man Character In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return

For Adam Sandler fans wondering which of his classic Saturday Night Live he would bring back in his return to the NBC late-night show — it is Opera Man. In his SNL hosting debut twenty four years after exiting as a cast member, Sandler donned the black cape for an operating take on current events during Weekend Update.

He riffed on everything from Donald Trump, the large field of Democratic presidential candidates, led by sometime touchy-feely Joe Biden, as well as HBO’s mega hit Game Of Thrones.

Watch the video above.