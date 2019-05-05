Adam Sandler & Chris Rock Sing About Being Fired From ‘Saturday Night Live’

Twenty four years after Adam Sandler left Saturday Night Live, the comedy actor returned to the late-night sketch comedy program for the first time as host this week.

And he used his opening monologue to talk about his 1995 exit from the NBC show.

“I can’t believe I’m back at Saturday Night Live after the longest time,” Sandler said. “I had some of the best years of my life here.”

He noted that his wife and kids were in the audience, recalling how his daughter had asked him, “Why did you leave?”

At that time, Sandler broke into a song. “I was fired, I was fired, I was fired from Saturday Night Live. I never saw it coming. … I tried to call Lorne Michaels, but he never called me back.”

Sandler referenced some of his popular characters on the show, including the infamous Canteen Boy.

Related Story Adam Sandler Reprises Opera Man Character In 'Saturday Night Live' Return

“Maybe they were sick of Canteen Boy, but I think they just hate the Jews,” Sandler quipped.

He was soon joined by another comedian whose career was launched on SNL at the time Sandler was a cast member. Rock had a similar exit story to tell (sing).

“I was fired by NBC,” he crooned. “I went on In Living Color, three weeks later they took it off TV.”

Also joining on the song was current SNL cast member Pete Davidson, who sang that he too had been fired by NBC, before being stopped by Sandler: “You weren’t fired.”

“I wasn’t?” said Davidson, a subject of a slew of tabloid headlines over the past year, looking surprised. “How is that even possible?”

Said Sandler, “Be patient, it’s coming.”

Watch the video above.

🎶 I WAS FIRED 🎶

🎶 I WAS FIRED 🎶 – @AdamSandler pic.twitter.com/JcwOfdYhhq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

f