Adam Levine On Leaving ‘The Voice’: “It Was Time To Move On”

Carson Daly announced earlier today that after 16 seasons, Adam Levine would not be returning to NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice. Levine later shared in a lengthy Instagram post why he decided to leave (he had previously been listed as a coach for the upcoming fall cycle), and offered thanks to the show’s fans, producers, fellow coaches (yes, even Blake Shelton), the band, the talented vocalists and host Daly.

[The Voice] went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

On why he decided to leave the show now? “For me, it was time to move on,” he wrote.

“To all of the loyal Voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING… What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much,” Levine continued.

Levine will be replaced next season by Gwen Stefani, who’ll be joined by returning coaches Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

You can read Levine’s entire Instagram post below.