Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’ After 16 Seasons

A big change is ahead for The Voice. Adam Levine is exiting after 16 seasons on NBC’s hit singing competition series. The Voice host Carson Daly announced the change Friday morning on NBC News’ Today.

“He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family,” Daly said, adding, “We wish him nothing but the best.”

Levine had previously been listed as a coach for the upcoming fall cycle.

The Maroon 5 frontman has been a coach on the show since its debut in 2012, leading a singer to the big win three times. He will be replaced next season by Gwen Stefani. She’ll be joined by returning coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice drew a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.38 million viewers in its most recent season finale, winning its time slot in all key metrics. However, the season-ender fell markedly compared to last season’s spring finale (1.5, 8.77M).

Daly also noted the move means fellow coach Shelton would be losing his favorite frenemie. The two have been known for needling each over the years. Shelton also has been a coach on the show since the series’ launch.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Talpa Media USA and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Stijn Bakkers.