Actors Equity Members Vote To Create National Convention

Members of Actors’ Equity, which represents more than 51,000 stage actors and managers, have approved a series of changes to Equity’s constitution designed “to build a modern national union,” including the creation of a national convention. The union said the referendum was approved by 79% of the 11,479 members who cast ballots.

The first convention will be held in early 2021 and will include 211 elected delegates from across the country “who can come together to share common challenges, agree on a way to move forward, and take up resolutions that help set policy for the union,” Equity said in a statement.

“With delegates from across the country, a national convention will allow more members to have a voice in their union,” said Equity executive director Mary McColl. “I am thrilled that Equity members have voted to create a more inclusive and forward-looking union.”

Other reforms approved as part of the referendum include the establishment of “At-Large” Council seats, assuring a voice in Equity’s governance for members outside of New York, Los Angeles or Chicago. Non-discrimination language throughout the constitution was also “modernized to include more protected categories,” the union said.