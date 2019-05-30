SVOD Service Acorn TV Partners With Ireland’s RTÉ On Period Mystery Drama ‘Dead Still’

Acorn TV has partnered with Irish broadcaster RTÉ on its latest drama co-production – period mystery Dead Still.

The U.S. SVOD service will launch the six-part series in 2020. It comes from Irish producer Deadpan Pictures, Toronto-based Shaftesbury and Germany’s ZDF Enterprises.

Set in 1880s Ireland in the Victorian era heyday of postmortem photography, the period drama follows a renowned memorial photographer as he investigates the murders of his recently deceased subjects

Written by John Morton (People Like Us) and directed by Imogen Murphy (Red Rock) and Craig David Wallace (Slasher), Acorn TV has rights in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom; co-premiere rights in Canada; and secondary rights in Ireland. ZDF Enterprises will distribute the series in the rest of the world. It was developed with the support of Screen Ireland and Creative Europe.

The show stars Luther’s Michael Smiley, Game of Thrones’ Kerr Logan, Brooklyn’s Eileen O’Higgins, Jackie’s Aidan O’Hare, Clean Break’s Jimmy Smallhorne, Mark Rendall (Versailles), Peter Campion (Derry Girls) and Martin Donovan (Big Little Lies).

Dead Still is executive produced by Paul Donovan, Ailish McElmeel, Christina Jennings, and Scott Garvie, and produced by Suzanne McAuley.

“John Morton has written a truly unique series and RTÉ is delighted to work with Deadpan Pictures again and our partners at Acorn, ZDF Enterprises, and Shaftesbury. We can’t wait to introduce this mysterious and intriguing drama to Irish audiences,” said Shane Murphy, RTÉ’s Group Head of Drama and Comedy.

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises added, “Given the popularity of RTÉ’s Striking Out, Acceptable Risk and Finding Joy with Acorn TV subscribers, we’re thrilled to commission a first-rate period drama with our friends at RTÉ. With its fascinating setting, gallows humour, inventive storylines and stellar cast, Dead Still will offer a fresh take on the genre and is sure to interest fans of international dramas.”