ACE Eddie Award Sets Earlier 2020 Date Thanks To Edited Oscar Season

The American Cinema Editors said Tuesday that it will host its 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards on January 17, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton. Like other shows, the ACE date is three weeks earlier than the group’s usual spot on the awards calendar thanks to the compressed season that concludes next year with the Oscars on February 9.

The ACE Eddies, which recognize outstanding editing in film and TV, will announce nominations in 11 categories on December 11 (see the full timeline below).

ACE also this year changed its eligibility dates for TV: contenders must have aired between January 1-November 1, 2019. Feature film eligibility remains the same with contenders having to be released between January 1-December 31, 2019.

Last year, the awards selected Bohemian Rhapsody‘s John Ottman for Best Edited Feature Film (Drama), a precursor to Ottman’s win at the Oscars. Other winners included The Favourite, Free Solo and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on the film side, and Atlanta, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bodyguard and Killing Eve in TV.

Submissions for the ACE Eddie Awards open September 13 and close November 1.

Here’s the rest of the 2020 timeline:

September 13

Submissions for Nominations Begin

November 1

Submissions for Nominations End

November 18

Nomination Ballots Sent

December 9

Nomination Ballots Due

December 11

Nominations Announced

December 16

Final Ballots Sent

December 20

Deadline for Advertising

January 5, 2020

Blue Ribbon Screenings (TV categories)

January 6, 2020

Final Ballots Due

January 15, 2020

Nominee Cocktail Party

January 17, 2020

70th annual ACE Eddie Awards