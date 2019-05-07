ACE Eddie Award Sets Earlier 2020 Date Thanks To Edited Oscar Season

The American Cinema Editors said Tuesday that it will host its 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards on January 17, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton. Like other shows, the ACE date is three weeks earlier than the group’s usual spot on the awards calendar thanks to the compressed season that concludes next year with the Oscars on February 9.
The ACE Eddies, which recognize outstanding editing in film and TV, will announce nominations in 11 categories on December 11 (see the full timeline below).
ACE also this year changed its eligibility dates for TV: contenders must have aired between January 1-November 1, 2019. Feature film eligibility remains the same with contenders having to be released between January 1-December 31, 2019.
Last year, the awards selected Bohemian Rhapsody‘s John Ottman for Best Edited Feature Film (Drama), a precursor to Ottman’s win at the Oscars. Other winners included The Favourite, Free Solo and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on the film side, and Atlanta, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bodyguard and Killing Eve in TV.
Submissions for the ACE Eddie Awards open September 13 and close November 1.
Here’s the rest of the 2020 timeline:
September 13
Submissions for Nominations Begin
November 1
Submissions for Nominations End
November 18
Nomination Ballots Sent
December 9
Nomination Ballots Due
December 11
Nominations Announced
December 16
Final Ballots Sent
December 20
Deadline for Advertising
January 5, 2020
Blue Ribbon Screenings (TV categories)
January 6, 2020
Final Ballots Due
January 15, 2020
Nominee Cocktail Party
January 17, 2020
70th annual ACE Eddie Awards
