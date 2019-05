Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences Board of Governors 2019 Election Candidates Out

Governors attend 6-8 board meetings annually (in person or by video conference when out of town). Each Governor also serves on one board oversight committee and their branch’s executive committee, and they are expected to represent their branch at numerous Academy events through the year.

Governors have fiduciary responsibilities imposed by state law to serve the Academy’s best interests, by acting with responsibility and care when approving annual goals presented by management, as well as major policies concerning governance.

CEO Dawn Hudson oversees a staff of more than 300 who conduct the Academy’s day-to-day business.

Several incumbents are on this year’s Board list, including Fox’s Nancy Utley, currently VP; David Rubin , secretary and mentioned sometimes as possible next president; actress Laura Dern; director Steven Spielberg, who is running against several prominent names, including ex-governor Michael Mann; and Mark Johnson.