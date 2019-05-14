Abrams Artists Agency Launches In-House Podcast Studio

Click to Skip Ad
Abrams Artists Agency is expanding its digital studio offerings, launching an in-house podcast studio for its clients.

The facility, which can accommodate up to four guests, will operate as a video hub for the company clients and brands. It includes advanced state-of-the-art equipment, is soundproof and features a private elevator for VIP guests. Current Abrams clients with active podcasts include Andrew East (Redirected) Jimmy Diresta (Making It) and Brandi Glanville (Unfiltered).

Supervising the endeavor is senior agent Amanda Marzolf from the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing & Branding Division. Katina Kontarakis, the division‘s Director of Sales, will oversee brand relationships and new business development for the facility.

“We have made an investment in building this facility because we see it as a growing part of the business, and we want to make sure our clients have all the best resources and tools to be as successful as possible,” said Agency President and COO Brian Cho.

