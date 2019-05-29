ABC And Univision To Host Third Debate With Dem 2020 Hopefuls In September

ABC has won the right to broadcast this year’s third Dem primary debate, in partnership with Univision, scheduled for September 12 and 13, DNC announced.

The primetime debate will be seen live on ABC and on Univision with Spanish translation, as well as on ABC News Live streaming channel. Location was not announced.

NBC/MSNBC/Telemundo are hosting Debate No. 1, on June 26 and 27 in Miami. CNN is hosting the second debate on July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

And, memo from the DNC to the 23 Dem 2020 hopefuls: Too many. The committee has set tougher rules to qualify for the ABC-broadcast debate than for NBC/Telemundo’s and CNN’s.

Candidates must receive 2% or more support in at least four national polls, or polls conducted in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada. Each poll submitted must be publicly released between June 28 and Aug. 28 and be must be sponsored by one or more organizations approved by DNC.

To meet the grassroots fundraising threshold, candidates must have pulled in donations from at least 130,000 unique donors, and must include at least 400 unique donors per state in a minimum of 20 states.

That’s bad for the number of Democratic candidates already struggling to meet the qualifying threshold for NBC and CNN Dem debates, in June and July, for which they need just 1% or more support in four national or early state polls, or donations from at least 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 unique donors in 20 states.