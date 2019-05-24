ABC Studios International Teams With Endemol Shine On Australian Mystery Drama ‘Goodwood’

ABC Studios International has teamed up with Endemol Shine to produce an adaptation of Holly Throsby’s novel Goodwood for Australian broadcaster ABC. It marks the first collaboration between the two nascent sibling companies.

The pair are producing the mystery, coming-of-age love story, which is written by Alison Bell and Sarah Scheller, the team behind the ABC comedy, The Letdown. Goodwood is set in a small town which is torn apart when two of its residents go missing.

The series will be produced by Alice Bell and Claudia Karvan with Imogen Banks executive producing under her Endemol Shine Banks banner and Keli Lee exec producing through ABC Studios International.

Throsby said, “One of the central themes of Goodwood is the relationships between people, especially between strong women. It is so fitting, and an absolute dream for me, to have such an incredible group of women in charge of bringing my book to life on screen.”

Alice Bell, who is currently writing The Expatriates, a Nicole Kidman-produced series for Amazon, said, “Holly has a knack for storytelling that lends itself perfectly to television and I’m excited to work alongside Sarah and Alison in realising their own version of Goodwood. Claudia and Imogen are my collaborative dream team and we are grateful to have the dedicated support of the ABC and ABC Studios International”.

It is the latest global series for ABC Studios International following Margot Robbie’s female-focused Shakespearean drama, Lucy Liu’s Unsung Heroes and Ioan Gruffudd’s Harrow.

Keli Lee, ABC Studios International’s Managing Director of International Content, Platforms and Talent said, “We always love partnering with Sally Riley at the Australian Broadcasting Company and we’re very excited to work with these amazing multi-talented women, Alice Bell, Claudia Karvan, Alison Bell, Sarah Scheller, and Imogen Banks to bring Holly Throsby’s book Goodwood to life as a TV series.”

Sally Riley, ABC’s Head of Drama, Comedy and Indigenous added, “This is such an exciting opportunity for us to bring this beloved Australian story to our ABC audiences. The story and characters penned by Holly Throsby are vivid and unique, we can’t wait to see Goodwood bought to life by such a stellar team.”