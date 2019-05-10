‘Single Parents’ Renewed By ABC For Second Season

ABC has renewed its freshman comedy Single Parents for a second season

The September 26, 2018 debuting single-camera show follows a group of very different, you guessed it, single parents as they lean on one another to help raise their 7-year-old kids and maintain some kind of personal lives outside of parenthood, sort of.

It kicked off with the group meeting Will (Taran Killam), a thirtysomething guy who’s been so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man. When the other single parents see just how far down the rabbit hole of PTA, parenting and princesses Will has gone, they band together to get him out in the dating world and make him realize that being a great parent doesn’t mean sacrificing everything about your own identity.

Among the often ham handed parents, the just finished first season of Single Parents also stars Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan and Everybody Loves Raymond vet Brad Garrett.

Airing in that plum post-Modern Family slot at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, the show got a full-season pickup in October after three episodes. It’s been averaging a 1.2 demo rating and 4.07 million viewers for the full season.

The sitcom from new siblings 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios was created by JJ Philbin and Liz Meriwether, who also EP with Erin O’Malley, Katherine Pope and pilot director Jason Winer.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten contributed to this report