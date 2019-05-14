‘Dancing With The Stars’: ABC To Introduce “Fun” Format Changes As Network Eyes Bigger Celebrities

ABC is to introduce some “fun” new format changes to Dancing with the Stars when it returns in the fall and is going after bigger celebrities than it has done in years.

Last week, the series was renewed for a 28th season after it was rested this spring.

ABC Entertainment president revealed that it wanted to freshen up the format, which is hosted by Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron, along with judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“We have been pitched some really fun format changes for Dancing with the Stars by the executive producers but right now they are top secret. [Reality chief] Rob Mills and I had a meeting with them a couple of months ago and got very excited about some of the new ideas that they were talking about to freshen up the format. It’s still the show that audience knows and loves but they’ve got some good ideas in terms of how to surprise people in new ways,” she said.

The show is produced by BBC Studios and exec produced by Andrew Llinares.

Burke, speaking at the Disney press upfronts event, added that it was “going after bigger stars than we have in a long time” as the series returns on Monday nights between 8pm and 10pm. This comes after radio host Bobby Bones won the last season, beating the likes of Harry Potter alum Evanna Lynch, Fuller House‘s Juan Pablo Di Pace and former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider to the top prize.

It will unlikely have trouble finding top names; I Know What You Did Last Summer star Jennifer Love Hewitt recently revealed that she would be interested in appearing and gymnast and viral sensation Katelyn Ohasi said she had been in talks to join.

The ABC chief also said that resting the show, which is based on BBC format Strictly Come Dancing, should have a positive impact. “Resting the show does help us focus on talent and we will go after people that we think will be the strongest. That has been a gift and the producers are chomping at the bit to bring it back next fall,” she added.