‘Abby’s’, ‘The Village’ & ‘The Enemy Within’ Canceled By NBC After One Season

NBC has made a decision on its new midseason series, comedy Abby’s and dramas The Village and The Enemy Within. All three have been canceled, joining sophomore midseason comedy, A.P. Bio, which was axed last Friday.

NBC left the future of Abby’s, A.P. Bio, The Enemy Within and The Village undecided heading into its upfront presentation earlier this month.

“The next season’s schedule is fluid, we want to give those shows a chance to fulfill their run and we’ll take another look at them then,” NBC Co-Chairmen George Cheeks said on NBC’s May 12 upfronts call. “Remember we program 52 weeks a year so there are a lot of slots.”

The decision is not surprising as neither series has been a critical or commercial breakout. All are from Universal TV; The Village and The Enemy Within just wrapped their runs; Abby’s has a couple of more episodes.

Shot outdoors in front of a live studio audience, a first for a multi-cam comedy, Abby’s centers around an unlicensed, makeshift establishment in Abby’s (Natalie Morales) backyard, the perfect gathering place for locals to find camaraderie and sanctuary.

Series regular cast also included Nelson Franklin, Neil Flynn, Jessica Chaffin, Kimia Behpoornia, and Leonard Ouzts. Abby’s, from Uni TV, Fremulon and 3 Arts, was written by Josh Malmuth. He executive produced with Michael Schur and 3 Arts’ David Miner. Pamela Fryman directed the pilot.

Abby’s has averaged a 0.6 adults 18-49 rating and 2 million viewers in Live+7.

Written/executive produced by Mike Daniels, The Village got off to a slow ratings start with its premiere notching a 0.9 and 4.906 million total viewers. Season-to-date it’s averaging a 1.2 demo ratings and 1.2 and 5.8 million total viewers.

The Village, from Universal TV and 6107 Productions, was a sprawling ensemble drama series done in the mold of NBC hit This Is Us. It revolved around the residents of an apartment building in Brooklyn where those who reside there have built a bonded family of friends and neighbors.

The cast included Moran Atias, Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Grace Van Dien. Jessica Rhoades executive produced with Daniels.

The Enemy Within, starring Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut, had a decent start on Monday but its ratings trended down, eventually settling at 0.6 and 3.7 million 3.9 million in Live+same day. Overall, the series is averaging a 1.2 rating and 1.6 million viewers in the 18-49 demo and 6.4 million total viewers season-to-date most current.

From Ken Woodruff, The Enemy Within was described as a fast-paced thriller set in the world of counterintelligence. It centers on Erica Shepherd (Carpenter), a brilliant former CIA operative, now known as the most notorious traitor in American history and serving life in a Supermax prison. Cast also included Raza Jaffrey and Kelli Garner. Woodruff executive produced with Mark Pellington and Vernon Sanders.