Future Of NBC’s ‘Abby’s, ‘A.P. Bio’ ‘The Enemy Within’ & ‘The Village’ “Still Under Discussion” With No Formal Cancellations Made

The future of NBC’s Abby’s, A.P. Bio, The Enemy Within and The Village is “still under discussion” but Co-Chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy refused to hand out formal cancellations to the shows after they did not make NBC’s 2019/2020 schedule.

Speaking on NBC’s press Upfronts call, the pair said that no decision had been made on the shows, although sources suggest that it is unlikely that they will return to the network.

Telegdy said, “Anything that’s still on air is still under discussion, so no cancellations.”

Cheeks added, “The next season’s schedule is fluid, we want to give those shows a chance to fulfil their run and they’ll we’ll take another look at them then. Remember we program 52 weeks a year so there are a lot of slots.”

Abby’s, which stars Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin, Neil Flynn, Jessica Chaffin, Kimia Behpoornia and Leonard Ouzts, launched on March 28 and ranked as NBC’s lowest-rated series premiere of the season. The show, which is written by Josh Malmuth and comes from Universal TV, Fremulon and 3 Arts, is set at an unlicensed bar in San Diego where the regulars enthusiastically enforce a unique set of rules that give them a sense of community and allow them to avoid the frustrating behavior found at other establishments.

A.P. Bio, which has run for two seasons and is exec produced by Seth Meyers, is a high school comedy starring It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton. Written by SNL alum Mike O’Brien, A.P. Bio stars Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin who, after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. It is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Meanwhile, The Enemy Within launched on February 25 in a Monday 10pm slot and The Village premiered on March 19 in a Tuesday 10pm slot.

Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut star in character-based psychological thriller The Enemy Within. Carpenter plays Erica Shepherd, a brilliant former CIA operative now known as one of the most notorious traitors in recent American history, who is serving life in a Supermax prison. Against every fiber of his being, but with nowhere else to turn, FBI agent Will Keaton, played by Chestnut, enlists Shepherd to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal she knows all too well. While Shepherd and Keaton have different motivations for bringing the enemy to justice, they both know that to catch a spy… they must think like one. Created by Ken Woodruff, who executive produces alongside Matt Corman, Chris Ord and Charles Beeson, the show is produced by Universal Television.

Finally, The Village, follows revolves around the residents of an apartment building in Brooklyn. From Universal TV and 6107 Productions, Sarah’s a nurse and single mom raising a creative teen; Gabe’s a young law student who got a much older and unexpected roommate; Ava must secure the future of her young, U.S.-born son when ICE comes knocking; Nick’s a veteran who’s returned from war; and the heart and soul of the building, Ron and Patricia, have captivating tales all their own. These are the hopeful, heartwarming and challenging stories of life that prove family is everything — even if it’s the one you make with the people around you. The cast includes Moran Atias, Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Grace Van Dien.