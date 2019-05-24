‘A Quiet Place 2’ Going Earlier In 2020, ‘Playing With Fire’ Takes Over ‘Sonic’s November Spot: Paramount Release Date Changes

Paramount is moving up John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place 2 from its first announced May 15, 2020 date to March 20, 2020.
The new release date brings the sci-fi horror thriller back to the original’s spring launchpad. A Quiet Place made its world premiere at SXSW last year and opened roughly a month later on April 6, to outstanding $50.2M and ending its domestic run at $188M, $340.9M global — a complete surprise.
A Quiet Place 2 leaves behind Warner Bros. Scoob on May 15, 2020 and will share the marquee on March 20, 2020 with Lionsgate’s I Still Believe.
After Sonic the Hedgehog moved from Nov. 8 to Feb. 14, 2020 this morning, Paramount has filled that hole with Andy Fickman’s Playing With Fire starring Judy Greer, John Cena, John Leguizamo, and Brianna Hildebrand. Pic’s original date was what A Quiet Place 2 has now. The feature we hear is ready and a good family film for the date. Last November, Paramount counterprogrammed heading into Thanksgiving with the Mark Wahlberg-Rose Byrne family movie Instant Family which debuted to $14.5M and did a 4.6x multiple ending its U.S./Canada run at $67.3M.
Related Story
Dental Surgery Delays 'Sonic The Hedgehog'; Release Date Moves To 2020
Playing With Fire brings Paramount’s November release count back to three after Terminator: Dark Fate on Nov. 1 and Rhythm Section on Nov. 22. Playing with Fire will open against Warner Bros’ Doctor Sleep, Lionsgate’s Midway, and Universal’s Last Christmas.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.