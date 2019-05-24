‘A Quiet Place 2’ Going Earlier In 2020, ‘Playing With Fire’ Takes Over ‘Sonic’s November Spot: Paramount Release Date Changes

Paramount is moving up John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place 2 from its first announced May 15, 2020 date to March 20, 2020.

The new release date brings the sci-fi horror thriller back to the original’s spring launchpad. A Quiet Place made its world premiere at SXSW last year and opened roughly a month later on April 6, to outstanding $50.2M and ending its domestic run at $188M, $340.9M global — a complete surprise.

A Quiet Place 2 leaves behind Warner Bros. Scoob on May 15, 2020 and will share the marquee on March 20, 2020 with Lionsgate’s I Still Believe.

After Sonic the Hedgehog moved from Nov. 8 to Feb. 14, 2020 this morning, Paramount has filled that hole with Andy Fickman’s Playing With Fire starring Judy Greer, John Cena, John Leguizamo, and Brianna Hildebrand. Pic’s original date was what A Quiet Place 2 has now. The feature we hear is ready and a good family film for the date. Last November, Paramount counterprogrammed heading into Thanksgiving with the Mark Wahlberg-Rose Byrne family movie Instant Family which debuted to $14.5M and did a 4.6x multiple ending its U.S./Canada run at $67.3M.

Playing With Fire brings Paramount’s November release count back to three after Terminator: Dark Fate on Nov. 1 and Rhythm Section on Nov. 22. Playing with Fire will open against Warner Bros’ Doctor Sleep, Lionsgate’s Midway, and Universal’s Last Christmas.