‘A.P. Bio’ Fans Light Up Twitter In Effort To Save Canceled NBC Series

One day after A.P. Bio Creator-Executive Producer Mike O’Brien broke the news that the sophomore sitcom had been canceled, fans have taken to social media in an effort to bring it back.

The hashtag #SaveAPBio trended throughout the day Saturday on . Among the comments, viewers said they were “crushed” and the show “will be missed.”

“Maybe networks should let good quality shows grow for more than 2 seasons before axing it,” one person tweeted.

Another urged Netflix to pick up the series, writing: “C’mon Netflix!!!!!”

Someone else added: “Such an incredible cast and the show was just hitting its stride. There’s still so much potential!”

Written by SNL alum O’Brien, the high school comedy stars Glenn Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin. After losing out on his dream job, Griffin is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher, and uses his students to get back at the people in his life who’ve wronged him.

Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi and Spence Moore II round out the main cast.

Oswalt joined the campaign to save the series, tweeting: “Do NOT start shutting up #SaveAPBio.”

Hours later, he returned to Twitter and urged fans to binge watch the show over the long holiday weekend.

“There’s no better way to spend Memorial Day than binge-ing @NBCAPBio on @hulu,” he tweeted. “Who KNOWS what might happen if those numbers spiked? Whoooooo knows? #SaveAPBio #BingeBioOnHulu.”

A.P. Bio premiered in 2018. The comedy was well-received by critics, yet had modest ratings. This season to-date it averaged a 0.7 rating and 884K viewers in the 18-49 demo, and 2.4 million total viewers.