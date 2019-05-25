‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled By NBC After 2 Seasons

There will be no third season for NBC comedy series A.P. Bio, executive produced by Seth Meyers. Creator/exec producer Mike O’Brien revealed the news on Twitter.

“I’m intensely sad to announce that AP Bio will be ending after this season,” he wrote Friday “This has been my favorite project of my life and that’s because of the amazing writers, cast and crew. As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they’re 4 of my favorites.”

A.P. Bio was among several NBC midseason bubble series whose fate was not decided before the upfronts, along with freshmen Abby’s, The Enemy Within and The Village. Neither is expected to return next season.

The high school comedy starring Glenn Howerton was relatively well-received by critics, but was never a ratings breakout. This season to-date it averaged a 0.7 rating and 884K viewers in 18-49, and 2.4 million total viewers.

Written by SNL alum O’Brien, A.P. Bio starred It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin who, after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit.

Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi and Spence Moore II co-starred.

O’Brien executive produced with Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels. A.P. Bio was produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

