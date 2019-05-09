‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Starring Rob Lowe Ordered By Fox; New Series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Will Premiere Next Season

Fox is doubling down on its top series, 9-1-1, with a spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will be headlined by Rob Lowe. As the title suggests, the new show is set in Austin, Texas. It hails from 9-1-creators/executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear who serve in the same capacity on the offshoot. Lowe is co-executive producer.

9-1-1: Lone Star, which will premiere next season, follows a sophisticated New York cop (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Murphy, Falchuk, Minear and Fox are following the same MO with 9-1-1: Lone Star as they did with the original series, which also was picked up straight-to-series at the May upfront with a big star, Angela Bassett, attached.

It debuted in January, which I hear also is the plan for 9-1-1: Lone Star.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” said Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn. “In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

For will unveil its 2018-19 lineup tomorrow, May 13.

9-1-1 was a breakout hit when it premiered last season, quickly emerging as Fox’s highest-rated and most watched TV series. Talk of a spinoff started shortly after the procedural drama’s strong debut.

“We’ve been talking about it but we haven’t figured that out,” Ryan told Deadline about a potential 9-1-1 spinoff in March 2018. “It’s something that we probably wouldn’t do for another year.”

Indeed, the spinoff idea gained momentum this season. I hear the plan always was to set the offshoot in a location very different from Los Angeles, where the original takes place, preferably away from the coasts to showcase a different slice of America.

This marks Lowe’s latest collaboration with Fox where he headlined the comedy series The Grinder, also from 20th TV, and hosts competition reality series Mental Samurai. The West Wing alum most recently starred on the CBS medical drama Code Black and in the six-part ITV series Wild Bill.

“Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear’s ability to make smart, unique, great television is unmatched. I’m elated to join this team,” Lowe said.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Century Fox TV in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Search is underway for a showrunner as Minear is running the mothership series while Murphy and Falchuk both have overall deals at Netflix but will continue to be involved.