‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Finale: Love Triumphs Over Chaos And A Serial Bomber

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details on tonight’s season 2 finale of 9-1-1 on Fox.

The second season of first responder drama 9-1-1 concluded Monday night with a series of explosive turns, and the ultimate declaration of love.

The Fox series opened with a news report revealing a second package bomb in two days had been found in Los Angeles.

But what emergency crews thought was a bomb turned out to be a backpack containing a little girl’s unwanted lunch. The bag was blown up in a controlled explosion, and the girl finally admitted she didn’t say anything because her family had packed tuna, which she hates. Unfortunately, there would be more bombs to come.

Throughout the episode, firefighters and paramedics rushed from one emergency to another, including a stunt car driver who got scalped after his long hair was caught in the engine of his vehicle.

Related Story Fox, NBC Pilots Update: 'Patty's Auto' Comedy Has A Pulse

The car is “eating him alive!” the man’s wife tells dispatchers.

[Trailer For The Episode Below]

Later, as the package bomber continues his rampage, Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) learn they had a connection to the suspect.

Years ago, the bomb maker’s dad blew up a restaurant and they were all involved in the case. The bomber was imprisoned and is now dead, but his son wants revenge. After targeting a judge and an insurance adjuster, he comes for Bobby.

As a fire rescue team rushes to a scene, a ladder truck suddenly explodes. Buck (Oliver Stark) is pinned under the vehicle and faces losing a leg if he doesn’t get help soon.

But the bomber is standing nearby wearing a suicide vest, and won’t allow rescue crews to tend to Buck. The bomber keeps asking for the captain in hopes of killing Bobby.

Once Bobby arrives on the scene, the bomber lures him in.

Just when it appears something horrible would happen, Bobby grabs the bomber and LAPD snipers move in, averting disaster.

After nearly losing his life, Bobby realizes he doesn’t want to wait any longer to marry Athena. He goes to her house and she’s sitting at the dining room table.

Related Story: ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Starring Rob Lowe Ordered By Fox; New Series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Will Premiere Next Season

He asks her “what are you doing today?”

In total mom mode, Athena responds: “Laundry, grocery shopping, the usual.”

“What if we get married instead?” Bobby asks. “You, me, and the kids.”

He’s afraid she doesn’t have anything to wear, but Athena slyly says, “I have a dress.”

Moments later, the two go to the courthouse for an impromptu wedding (despite months of planning a bigger ceremony) and Athena is shown wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress.

Athena and Bobby say “I do,” and love triumphs over a series of obstacles.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators and executive producers on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause serve as executive producers.

As Deadline reported in March, the series was renewed for a third season. There’s also a spinoff in the works starring Rob Lowe titled 9-1-1: Lone Star.