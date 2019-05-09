‘60 Minutes’ & ‘48 Hours’ Renewed By CBS

CBS has renewed its venerable newsmagazine 60 Minutes for the 2019-20 TV season and will also bring back 48 Hours for a 30th season. The news came Thursday among a slew of programming renewals by the network ahead of next week’s annual upfronts presentations in New York.

60 Minutes has been on the air for 51 years and averages 10.9 million viewers in its 7 PM Sunday time slot; it has been TV’s No. 1 primetime news program for more than five decades. Steve Kroft, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, John Dickerson, Sharyn Alfonsi and Jon Wertheim are the correspondents and contributing correspondents.

The newsmag in February named Owens as executive producer to fill a role that has been vacant since September, when Jeff Fager, the longtime CBS News executive and EP, was forced to step down amid allegations of inappropriate conduct at the network news division. He was Susan tapped by Susan Zirinsky, who had taken over CBS News’ president and senior executive producer.

Zirinsky also recently spearheaded the division’s shakeup at CBS This Morning, moving Dickerson to 60 Minutes and naming Norah O’Donnell to replace Jeff Glor as anchor of the CBS Evening News.

48 Hours, which focuses on crime and justice cases, attracts an audience of 4.4 million on Saturday nights. Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Maureen Maher, Richard Schlesinger and Tracy Smith are the correspondents and contributing correspondents. Judy Tygard is executive producer.

The network also today renewed SEAL Team, S.W.AT., Madam Secretary, Bull and MacGyver, bringing the total number of series renewed for next year to 18. Today’s renewals join previously announced Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and freshmen FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.

