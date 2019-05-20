20th Century Fox Brad Pitt Space Movie ‘Ad Astra’ Departs Memorial Day Slot, May Fly To Fall

No surprise here: Disney has pulled 20th Century Fox’s Brad Pitt astronaut film Ad Astra off the schedule temporarily, the pic was previously scheduled to open on May 24.

This has been rumored for some time, with Nancy and Andreas reporting that the pic would miss a Cannes premiere because there’s still a lot of VFX works that needs to be completed. Director James Gray has even mentioned in interviews that May 24 was always a placeholder date (Fox initially had the pic dated earlier before moving to Memorial Day on Jan. 11). We’ve heard that the pic could likely land a spot in the fall season, but it’s still a matter of when and a release date will be firmed up once Gray is finished with the movie. Disney remains mum on the matter. Disney has their tentpole Aladdin on May 24, so it makes sense that Ad Astra is flying away from the date. Disney has Fox’s Ford v. Ferrari from James Mangold on Nov 15. That pic off its trailer generated plenty heat out of Disney’s CinemaCon session.

Ad Astra follows Astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Jamie Kennedy and Donald Sutherland.

Regency Enterprises and Fox produced the movie with Bona Film Investment Company, which is handling China.