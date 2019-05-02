‘2 Dope Queens’ Co-Creator Phoebe Robinson Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

ABC Studios has struck a multi-year overall deal with 2 Dope Queens co-creator Phoebe Robinson. Under the pact, the writer, stand-up comedian and actress will develop, write and act in new projects across multiple platforms for the studio.

It marks the latest overall deal for the studio, which has in recent weeks struck deals with the likes of John Legend, The Bold Type exec producer Joanna Coles, Iron Fist showrunner Raven Metzner and Stumptown creator Jason Richman.

Robinson is the co-creator and co-star of the hit podcast 2 Dope Queens, with Jessica Williams, which was turned into a series of specials for HBO. She also has a second podcast, Sooo Many White Guys, where she has interviewed the likes of Tom Hanks, Issa Rae and Reese Witherspoon, has been a moderator on Michelle Obama’s Becoming book tour and has authored two books: You Can’t Touch My Hair & Other Things I Still Have To Explain and Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.

On screen, she made her feature film debut in the Netflix film Ibiza and starred in Paramount’s What Men Want and is set to go on her first solo stand-up tour, Sorry Harriet Tubman, this summer. She also starred in TBS’ Search Party, was a staff writer on the final season of Portlandia and a consultant on season three of Broad City.

“Ever since ABC Studios put a ring on it, I’ve been tastefully twerking with joy all over my neighborhood. In all seriousness, I couldn’t be happier teaming with a partner who knows my worth, gets my comedic vision, and is game to be a part of what I believe will be a beautiful relationship as well as a home for not only my ideas, but many future collaborations I intend on having with other dope queens and kings,” said Robinson.

“We’ve wanted to be in business with Phoebe since the very first time we heard the 2 Dope Queens podcast. Her humor, unique point of view and her incredibly fresh, authentic talent are huge assets for us; we couldn’t be more thrilled that she’s joining our studio,” added Patrick Moran, President, ABC Studios.