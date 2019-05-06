‘1776’ Musical Revival To Land On Broadway After Runs In Boston, Los Angeles & Others

Broadway can expect 1776 in 2021. But first the revival of this most American musical, to be directed by Diane Paulus (Waitress, Finding Neverland) will stage engagements in various cities from Boston to Los Angeles before landing in New York.

A co-production of New York’s nonprofit Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (where Paulus is artistic director), 1776 will play the A.R.T.’s Loeb Drama Center from May 22 – June 28, 2020, before traveling on to a handful of other venues, including Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles during July, 2020.

The Broadway staging will begin in spring 2021 at the Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre. Additional dates, cities, and cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us at Roundabout, to bring this beloved musical back to the Broadway stage in partnership with our colleagues at the A.R.T.,” said Todd Haimes, Roundabout’s Artistic Director/CEO. “I have enormous respect for Diane Paulus and very much look forward to collaborating with her on 1776, which is an important part of Roundabout’s musical history on Broadway.”

Roundabout last presented the popular 1969 musical in a 1998 Tony-nominated revival directed by Scott Ellis. 1776 focuses on John Adams’ determined efforts to convince his fellow Americans to vote for independence. A 1972 film adaptation (pictured above) of the Sherman Edwards/Peter Stone musical was directed by Peter H. Hunt.