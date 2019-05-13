’13 Reasons Why’ Star Devin Druid Leads Cast In Horror-Western ‘The Pale Door’, Shoot Under Way In Oklahoma

EXCLUSIVE: 13 Reasons Why star Devin Druid has been set to lead cast in horror-western The Pale Door, which is executive-produced by Cold In July novelist and co-producer Joe R. Lansdale. Production is under way in Oklahoma on the feature, which is repped for world sales by AMP International.

Author Lansdale is also a creative and script consultant on the film from writer-director Aaron B. Koontz (Camera Obscura). Pic follows a gang of cowboys and a mysterious woman who seek shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a disastrous train robbery. Seeking help for their wounded leader they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town’s square but soon discover that the town is home to a coven of witches and blood-thirsty wolves.

The ensemble cast includes Zachary Knighton (The Hitcher), Melora Walters (Magnolia), Bill Sage (We Are What We Are), Pat Healy (The Innkeepers), Stan Shaw (Rocky), Natasha Bassett (Hail, Caesar!), Noah Segan (Looper) and Tina Parker (Better Call Saul).

Script comes from Keith Lansdale, Cameron Burns and Koontz. Producers are Ashleigh Snead, Matthew Thomas, and Roman Dent, and Koontz and Burns for Paper Street Pictures. James Norrie and Inderpal Singh are also producing for AMP. David Guglielmo is casting director.

Director Koontz said, “I love the idea of mixing these two disparate worlds of horror and western, and to do so with the help of Joe and Keith Lansdale, feels like the perfect devil’s playground. It’s 3:10 To Yuma meets The Descent, but doused, and then set on fire with psychological horror. Once this gets going, it’s relentless.”

AMP’s Norrie commented, “Buyers are looking for high concept genre projects that stand out from the crowd. This is a film about cowboys battling witches. With rabid wolves and unholy ravens. The response from the market has been electric and we couldn’t be more excited to be involved.”

Druid was a breakout star in Netflix’s controversial hit 13 Reasons Why and will be returning as a key figure for season three as well as starring with Tom Hanks in upcoming historical-drama Greyhound. Knighton is a co-lead on Magnum P.I. for CBS.

Walters is a regular on the Hulu show Pen15 and Noah Segan will be seen in Rian Johnson’s upcoming crime caper Knives Out. Bill Sage can next be seen in sci-fi thriller The Wave.