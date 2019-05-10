‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Producer Snags New YA Novel ’10 Blind Dates’; J. Mills Goodloe To Pen Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Kaplan and his Ace Entertainment, which produced the hit Netflix YA movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its upcoming sequel, has acquired feature film rights to , the upcoming YA novel by Ashley Elston. The Age of Adaline and Everything, Everything scribe J. Mills Goodloe is attached to adapt the screenplay and executive produce. Ace’s Max Siemers and Robyn Marshall will also executive produce and oversee.

The book, which Disney-Hyperion will publish in October, centers on recently heartbroken Sophie, who escapes to her grandparents’ house where her grandmother plots to set her up on 10 different blind dates set up by different family members. When her ex-boyfriend turns up unexpectedly, Sophie is more confused than ever because maybe, just maybe, she’s started to have feelings for someone else….someone who is definitely not available.

Elston, in her first contemporary romance for teens after writing several YA suspense novels, is based on her large Italian family.

“We immediately fell in love with the vivid world Ashley created in her novel,” said Kaplan, the former president of Awesomeness Films whose producing credits also include The Perfect Date starring To All the Boys‘ Noah Centineo, Irreplaceable You, and Spontaneous starring Katherine Langford. “From a charming, memorable family to the way she portrays romance and coming-of-age, we knew instantly that it was the perfect fit for the kinds of relevant, YA content we want to be making at Ace Entertainment and can’t wait to bring these characters to life.”

Ace is also producing the Are You Afraid of the Dark, based on the 1990s Nickelodeon series. Paramount releases the pic October 11.

Goodloe most recently wrote The Mountain Between Us starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba.

Jerry Kalajian at IPG brokered the deal 10 Blind Dates deal on behalf of Sarah Davies at Greenhouse Literary.