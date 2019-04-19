Yvette Nicole Brown To Make Screenwriting Debut With ‘Always A Bridesmaid’

Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown is in production on Always a Bridesmaid, an indie film she wrote, marking her screenwriting debut. She is also serving as an executive producer on the project. Currently shooting in Los Angeles, the romantic comedy is being helmed by Trey Haley (The Family Business).

It follows Corina James who has been a bridesmaid so many times that she is starting to wonder if she will ever be a bride. Always A Bridesmaid ponders the question, ‘Is love and marriage for everyone?’ And if so, how do you get over your own stuff in order to find and keep your one?

Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me) and Jordan Calloway (Riverdale, Black Lightning) star in the film. Brown will play a supporting role along with Marcel Spears (The Neighborhood), Brandon Michael Hall (God Friended Me), Affion Crockett (The Wedding Ringer), Michelle Mitchenor (Lethal Weapon), Bernard David Jones (The Mayor), Tosin Morohunfola (The Chi), Meagan Tandy (Survivors Remorse), James Bland (Ed Giants) Richard Lawson (For Colored Girls, How Stella Got Her Groove Back), and Telma Hopkins (Family Matters).

Tri Destined Studios’ Nikaya D. Brown Jones, Gregory Anderson, Veronica Nichols, and Abe Brown are producing.

Brown, who stars in Disney’s upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp remake, is repped by Innovative Artists.