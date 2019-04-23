YouTube TV And Verizon Form Cross-Platform Distribution Partnership

YouTube and Verizon have minted a distribution deal that will cross-promote both the telecom giant’s offerings, including 5G and broadband, and the internet-delivered pay-TV service.

Under the deal, Verizon will offer promotions on YouTube TV to customers regardless of the service they get. A Verizon spokesperson described the goal as providing “a seamless experience in terms of billing and access” across devices both in and out of the home.

“Our network and technology leadership uniquely positions us to lead the content revolution, which centers around choice for our customers,” Verizon’s content strategy and acquisition chief Erin McPherson said. “As we pave the path forward on 5G, we’ll continue to bring our customers options and access to premium content by teaming up with the best providers in the industry and leveraging our network as-a service strategy. We were first in the world to bring commercial 5G to our customers and now another first on the content front as we offer our customers access to YouTube TV on whatever platform they choose.” YouTube TV has earned plaudits for its intuitive interface and discovery tools. Along with Hulu’s live TV offering, it has rapidly gained traction in a crowded marketplace. Verizon rival AT&T has a significant stake in the skinny-bundle business via DirecTV Now, whose subscriber level has been waning of late. “YouTube TV has become known for its best-in-class user experience that enhances the way users watch live TV today,” said Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube. “With this partnership, we’re making it simple and seamless for Verizon’s customers to sign up to enjoy YouTube TV on-the-go on their mobile phones or tablets or at home on their big screen devices.”

The deal was announced as Verizon was reporting its first-quarter financial results. Earnings came in well ahead of Wall Street estimates, at $1.22 a share, while revenue met expectations. Investors did not seem terribly impressed, however, and the stock has slipped 2% to $57.17. It has gained about $1 in 2019 to date as the company’s re-orientation around its core telecom services — and away from heavy investment in content, matching rival AT&T’s strategy — continues.