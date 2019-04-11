YouTube Cancels Four Original Scripted Shows

YouTube has canceled four shows, continuing with its going-forward strategy to put most of its original scripted programming on hold to focus on unscripted shows and specials.

Getting the ax were Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, Champaign ILL, Sideswiped and Do You Want to See a Dead Body.

“Our goal is to create amazing programming focused on music, education, YouTube creators and some lighthouse shows,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. “We just had our most successful year to date and will soon announce a slate of new and returning hits.”

Several scripted hits will continue on YouTube, most notably, Cobra Kai (season 2 premieres April 24), Step Up, Liza on Demand (starring YouTuber Liza Koshy, currently in production), and Impulse (currently in production).

YouTube quietly stopped taking new scripted pitches over the last few months, and remained on the sidelines when a few high-profile titles entered the recent marketplace.

While the four shows were axed, the projects currently in the works will remain in the pipeline, with enough original product estimated to keep YouTube in the original scripted game through 2020. That includes several new series, including the just launched Origin and the upcoming On Becoming a God in Central Florida and Wayne as well as three recently picked up pilots, drama Dark Cargo and comediesThe Edge of Seventeen, based on the critically praised film of the same name, and It’s a Man’s World.