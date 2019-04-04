SPOILER ALERT: This summary and interview contains details about tonight’s series finale of You’re the Worst.

Few things cater to the needs of scripted ensemble television better than a wedding. It’s one of the go-to options for major series finales (among them The Office, Private Practice, True Blood, The Mentalist, and New Girl) as well as a steady procession of season finales (with recent examples from Big Bang Theory, This Is Us, Empire, Lethal Weapon, Suits, Criminal Minds, and Once Upon a Time). The gimmick was taken to ludicrous new heights last year by Gray’s Anatomy (when six characters were hitched in the ABC show’s Season 14 closer) but now, thanks to tonight’s series finale of You’re the Worst the trope was dragged back to earth like the battered aluminum cans bouncing behind a newlywed’s car bumper.

The episode “Pancakes” was written and directed by Stephen Falk, the show’s creator and executive producer, and it finds the two main characters — Jimmy (Chris Geere), a self-centered writer, and Gretchen (Aya Cash), a self-destructive publicist — on their wedding day. It was a bookend for the series, which launched back in July 2014 with the couple hooking up right after they’ve each left a wedding reception early (Jimmy because he was ejected, Gretchen because she was stealing a wedding gift). Their relationship since that meeting has been, well, an odious one. But somehow all their flaws, lapses, lies, betrayals, and moment of recklessness somehow only pushed them further forward toward their wedding date with destiny. Throughout all of it, the characters have been charismatically awful and watch-ably unlikable, a credit to the cast the show’s savage brand of humor.

The finale episode begins with preparations underway for the big day. Jimmy boorishly chides the confused catering staff and puffs on a cigarette while tersely editing his typed wedding vows with a red grease pencil. “Now that I’ve pulled a thread it’s all started to unravel,” he mutters.

Jimmy’s best man, Edgar, shows up to say he was serious with his threat to boycott the wedding. (The reason? As Edgar explained in the previous episode: “You guys hold how you don’t judge each other as this great thing but it’s really not. It’s just a justification for your guys’ selfishness. You love each other but that’s not the same thing as being good for each other.”) He gives Jimmy the rings and says he will wait in the car outside the ceremony in case Jmmy comes to his senses.

The episode is a pitched comedy of ironic savagery. Everyone lives up to the title of the show. The highlight is the scene-stealing song performance by Lindsay (Kether Donohue, one of the funniest actresses in television) and her new composition: A chronology of sex partners that lead up to “the last dick,” aka the bridegroom.

And Jimmy and Gretchen? In a series of compromising situations and selfish choices, the couple wobbles ever closer to the decisive hour when they will stand in front of every one they know and promised to love each other for ever. When it’s finally time to take the long walk with the vow waiting on the other end, Jimmy pads at his tuxedo jacket. “Left my lighter,” he says, ducking out. A screeching Gretchen catches him on his way to the waiting get-away car. The pair debate their next step and decide…to go get pancakes.

Waiting for their food, the pair chew on the ludicrous finality of wedding vows and the uncertainty of the universe that surrounds them. Their fantasy future plays out in an elaborate montage that masterfully tweaks relationship montages in year’s of rom-coms and also winks at viewers who think they are a step ahead. (For instance there’s a diner scene where Gretchen appears to be reaching under the counter to grope Jimmy but the camera perspective flips and shows her hand gently rocking the handle of the babyseat that sits between them with their infant child in it.) The action returns to the present-day syrup setting and the couple hears their phones blowing up with a barrage of texts from wedding guests and relatives. Then, as the flapjacks arrive, bride and groom waffle. They will stay together but not because of a promise, they will instead do so one-day-at-a-time.

Gretchen stops chewing to air a concern that sounds more like a threat. “You know there’s always the chance that some day I will leave my purse and keys at the house and step in front of a train.” After a beat, Jimmy answers with a shrug and something that falls short of human empathy. “Yeah. But I will go over it really quickly. Like record-setting.” It’s the answer Gretchen wanted. She digs back in to her short stack.