It’s official: Darren Star’s hit comedy series Younger is staying put at TV Land. The Viacom network has set a June 12 premiere date for its flagship original series’ upcoming sixth season. The announcement was made by the show’s cast (watch the video above).

It had been previously announced.that Younger would be moving to sibling Paramount Network starting with Season 6. Given the series’ long history and ratings success on TV Land, that decision was eventually reversed.

TV Land

Younger established TV Land as destination for single-camera comedy series and has consistently grown its ratings season after season, including closing out the most recent fifth season as its highest-rated ever among adults 18-49. Younger also has been the #1 series on ad-supported cable for two consecutive years among Women 18-49 and Women 25-54.

Younger, which is the only remaining original scripted series on TV Land, stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. It follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In season six, Kelsey (Duff) is leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles (Hermann) is no longer running the business.

Guest stars Laura Benanti, Phoebe Dynevor, Michael Urie and recurring cast member Chris Tardio make their returns, and Nicole Ari Parker (Empire) will play Maggie’s (Mazar) love interest in a multi-episode arc. Other notable guest stars this season include novelist and screenwriter Michael Cunningham (The Hours), novelist Meg Wolitzer (The Wife) and actresses Becky Ann Baker (Girls), Willa Fitzgerald (Dare Me) and Beth Leavel. Additionally, Miriam Shor, who plays Diana, is confirmed to direct an episode this season.

Over the years, Younger has expanded into a multiplatform franchise, including: Getting Younger, an after-show hosted by Taylor Strecker; the Younger Uncovered podcast; and a novel, Marriage Vacation, published by Simon & Schuster.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.