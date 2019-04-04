Melanie Field (Heathers) and Magda Apanowicz (Continuum) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming second season of Netflix’s You.

You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). In the freshman season, which was based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel and aired on Lifetime, Goldberg becomes obsessed with his customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using social media and the Internet to stalk her.

Netflix

The show’s second season is loosely based on the author’s second book in the series titled Hidden Bodies and will be released by the streaming service under the Netflix originals banner. It will follow Goldberg to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef that isn’t into social media like his previous leading lady.

Field will play Sunrise, a stay at home mommy blogger who raises a toddler with her partner Lucy in their gorgeous Venice Beach home. A new age wellness aficionado who’s monetized her interests with a popular Instagram, she’s the cheerleader of her friend circle.

Apanowicz will portray Sandy, a woman from Joe’s past with an infectious smile and restless spirit. She has been beaten up by life.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and Marcos Siega are executive producers.

Field made her television debut as one of the leads in Paramount Network’s Heathers reboot based on the 1988 cult classic film. She’ll next be seen starring in Laura Chinn’s upcoming comedy series Florida Girls, alongside Chinn, Laci Mosley and Patty Guggenheim, for Pop TV. She also has also booked roles in the upcoming season of Succession on HBO and the new Lorne Michaels comedy Shrill starring Aidy Bryant for Hulu. Field is repped by SDB Partners and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Apanowicz most recently recurred on Syfy’s Continuum and Netflix’s Travelers, and also starred in Eli Roth’s The Green Inferno. Apanowicz is repped by Global Artists Agency and Jeff Goldberg Management.