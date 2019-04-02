EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has come aboard as an executive producer and co-financier with Grade 5 Films on You Don’t Nomi, the Jeffrey McHale documentary about the Showgirls movie phenomenon that will have its world premiere in the Midnight section of the Tribeca Film Festival next month. The move, which ramps up XYZ’s documentary initiative, will see the company rep global rights on the pic, one of three XYZ docs (and six films overall) in the fest’s lineup.

McHale’s pic centers on the odd arc of Paul Verhoeven’s 1995 NC-17 look at Vegas dancers, at the time met with near-unanimous derision by critics and audiences. But the film has inspired an ever-growing fan community and debate over its quality, artistic intent and messages about sex and gender. The docu explores Showgirls‘ legacy and broader implications. It’s also the feature debut of McHale, whose original trailer mashup of Showgirls and Black Swan became a viral hit in the early 2000s and launched the idea for Nomi.

Nomi is produced by Ariana Garfinkel and Suzanne Zionts. Executive producers are Todd Emerson and Monte Zajicek, now joined by XYZ partner Nate Bolotin and Head of Documentary Tamir Ardon and Grade 5’s Jason Bailey and Chaya Ransen.

“This film was a labor of love for Jeffrey, Ariana and Suzanne, and they knocked it out of the park with this deep dive into the fascinating history of Showgirls and Paul Verhoeven,” said Ardon.

You Don’t Nomi will premiere April 27 at Tribeca, which this year runs April 24-May 5.