With lines like “Your father’s ranch is not a kingdom and he isn’t a king. Your family deserves to lose everything” and “All the angels are gone son. There’s only devils left” how could you not want to indulge in Taylor Sheridan and John Linson’s ranch drama Yellowstone? The Paramount Network released the first trailer for season two and it is filled with so much grit and corruption that it will make you shiver.

The trailer for the second season puts Oscar winner Kevin Costner as the ruthless patriarch John Dutton front and center. Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. In its sophomore season, the Duttons continue to fight for their ranch while danger lurks all around them, threatening to have their empire crumble.

The first season was a milestone for the Paramount Network as it was 2018’s most-watched new cable series. It also ranked second across all cable TV series for the year. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. Costner, Sheridan and Linson serve as executive producers alongside Art Linson and David C. Glasser.

With Costner and other cast members in attendance, Yellowstone will be part of Deadline’s Contenders Emmys event on April 7 on the Paramount lot.

Season two of Yellowstone will premiere on the Paramount Network June 19 at 10pm ET/PT. Watch the trailer above.