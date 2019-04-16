‘Y’ Showrunners Exit Upcoming FX Drama Series Based On DC Comic

The showrunners behind the upcoming DC Comics-based drama series Y have parted ways with FX. Aida Mashaka Croal tweeted today that she and Michael Green “are grateful for everyone who came together to make our pilot and build the world of Y. … We hoped to reward their talent and their trust not just with success but with a show that had something to say, in a time when things must be said.

FX said the duo exited over creative differences. The network is moving ahead with the series and cast and is just starting the process of finding a new showrunner.

FX handed a series order to Y in February after ordering it to pilot a year ago under the original title Y: The Last Man. The sci-fi drama starring Diane Lane is set in a postapocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival. Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn also star in the series from FX Productions. It is slated to premiere in 2020.

Croal has written for the Netflix Marvel series Luke Cage and Jessica Jones and was a co-EP on the former and supervising producer on the latter. She also worked on AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies. Green’s writer-producer credits include AMC’s American Gods, and he has written for such other series as Raising Dion, The River, Kings and Heroes.

